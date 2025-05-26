Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,794.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 871,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,482,000 after acquiring an additional 851,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,358,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $136.41 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

