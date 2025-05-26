Brooklyn FI LLC Buys Shares of 6,880 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,151,000 after acquiring an additional 315,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after acquiring an additional 452,043 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,438 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $159.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.93. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

