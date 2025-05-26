Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $194.27 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,541,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,272,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.24% of Welltower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $149.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.95 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

