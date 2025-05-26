Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – May 25th

Deckers Outdoor, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, and Kroger are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve outdoor recreation, sporting goods, adventure apparel or related services. By investing in outdoor stocks, shareholders gain exposure to consumer trends in hiking, camping, fishing, winter sports and other leisure activities that depend on weather, seasonality and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE:DECK traded down $25.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.89. 19,555,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,812. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average of $158.06.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $96.49. 13,664,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. Walmart has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $221.08. 2,958,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average is $244.56. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $94.10. 5,235,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.61. 5,516,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,665,649. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $73.63.

