AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $22,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 153,248 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,462,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,233,254 shares of company stock worth $446,927,149. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $354.29 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.78.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

