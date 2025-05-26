ABLE Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ABLE Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,798,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

