XY Planning Network Inc. Buys Shares of 59,726 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DFSV opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.