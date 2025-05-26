4,555 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.72 and its 200 day moving average is $286.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

