Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Takes $615,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,817,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.