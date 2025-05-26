Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17. The firm has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.