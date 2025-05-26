Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of LM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

