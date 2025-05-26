SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.