American Trust Purchases 1,080 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American Trust grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 54,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $7,628,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,421,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.