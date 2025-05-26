Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 131,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

