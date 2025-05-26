Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2025 – Albemarle was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $57.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 455.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $2,963,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

