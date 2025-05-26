Advisor Resource Council Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,338,000. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,856,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $87.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.