ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,170,901 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

