Brucke Financial Inc. Invests $5.64 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.9% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGIT opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

