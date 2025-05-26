Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $390.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average is $388.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

