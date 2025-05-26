1,428 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $237.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $239.32. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $705,772.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,066.93. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $4,303,870.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares in the company, valued at $19,158,100.47. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,385 shares of company stock worth $6,636,603. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

