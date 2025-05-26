XY Planning Network Inc. Buys Shares of 3,819 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.