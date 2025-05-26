Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 31 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ASML by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,934,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $732.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average is $706.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

