Omnia Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $803.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

