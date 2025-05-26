Armis Advisers LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2%

LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $789.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

