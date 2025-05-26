Armis Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,891 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,157,209.52. The trade was a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,971 shares of company stock valued at $22,431,724 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $91.19 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

