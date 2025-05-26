Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,758,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,139,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,269 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,639,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,318,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -227.89, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $83.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,288. The trade was a 69.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,575,797 shares of company stock valued at $415,742,123. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.