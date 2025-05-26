Brucke Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.