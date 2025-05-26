Brucke Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRH Stock Performance
CRH stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97.
CRH Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
