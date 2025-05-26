Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2%

CMCSA stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

