Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.69.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $210.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

