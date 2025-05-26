Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,869 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 6.35% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $98,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

