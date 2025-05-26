Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $595.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

