Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 167,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

