LifeWealth Investments LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,843,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 6.5% of LifeWealth Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $227.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

