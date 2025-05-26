B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.