LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $469.27 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.70 and a 200-day moving average of $476.44. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

