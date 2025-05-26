2,372 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Capital A Wealth Management LLC

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,801,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.4%

USMV stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.34 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

