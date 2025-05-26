REAP Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

REAP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4%

AMD opened at $110.31 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.