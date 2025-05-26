Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.