Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $242.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.37 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.32 and a 200 day moving average of $243.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.