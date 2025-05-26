Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 478,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $510.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.49 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.62.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

