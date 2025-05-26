Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 203,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.