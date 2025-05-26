Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $959,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

