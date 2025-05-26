United Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,246,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of AMT opened at $211.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

