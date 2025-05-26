Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today – May 23rd

Fluor, Waste Management, and Halliburton are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide waste collection, disposal, recycling and related environmental services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the steady, recurring revenue streams generated by hauling, processing and repurposing municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. As providers of essential services backed by regulatory requirements, waste management companies often exhibit defensive characteristics and predictable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. 5,463,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96. Fluor has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $60.10.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.23. The stock had a trading volume of 850,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,586. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 5,042,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

