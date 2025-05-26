Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 330,224 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 254.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,224 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

