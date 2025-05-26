Top Casino Stocks To Watch Now – May 25th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are equity shares of companies that own or manage casino resorts, gaming operations, and related hospitality venues. They fall within the consumer discretionary sector and often exhibit heightened volatility due to their sensitivity to economic cycles, tourism trends, and regulatory changes. Investors typically track metrics such as gaming revenue per visitor, occupancy rates, and new project developments when evaluating these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion and a PE ratio of 83.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.58. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $35.08. 6,501,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,597. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,467. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,523. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,517. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

