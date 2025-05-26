Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

HD stock opened at $363.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.11. The company has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

