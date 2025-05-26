Top Esports Stocks To Watch Now – May 25th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to competitive video gaming—from game developers and tournament organizers to streaming platforms and hardware makers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as tournament prize pools, media rights, sponsorships and in-game purchases. As the global audience for esports grows, these stocks offer a way to participate in the industry’s rapid commercial expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 187,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE SPHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 454,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.51. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $50.88.

