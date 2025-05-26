Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.7%

AEM opened at $117.68 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $126.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

