Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 21,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $40,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $149.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.95 and a 52 week high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

